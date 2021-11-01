Fylde Women 5 Brighouse Town 2: Quickfire Coasters hit five in first 40 minutes

Fylde joint-manager Kim Turner was wary of the threat posed by in-form Brighouse but the points were wrapped up by half-time as Amy Hughes and Laura Merrin both scored twice.

It was Faye McCoy who gave Fylde the perfect start with a second-minute goal from Emily Hollinshead's cross.

Fylde Women celebrate the first of their five goals against Brighouse Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Hollinshead went close herself from Hughes' cross before the latter doubled the lead with a low drive on 14 minutes.

Brighouse threatened for the first time two minutes later, when Drew Greene shot wide, and they pulled one back with a powerful Ellie White drive on 18 minutes.

Fylde restored their two-goal lead within a minute Hughes netted her second with a firm drive.

And on 29 minutes it was 4-1 as Merrin found the net from the edge of the box.

Hollinshead shot wide and McCoy's free-kick struck the wall before Merrin scored her second five minutes before the break.

Ellie Etheridge saved a shot by Brighouse's Leah Embey, then Jodie Redgrave had a couple of goal attempts for Fylde as it remained 5-1 at half-time.

The Yorkshire side pulled one back within in a minute of the restart through Amy Woodruff as Fylde prepared for a tricky second half against the wind.

Etheridge made a good save just past the hour but Fylde continued to create chances as Jess Holbrook forced a good save out of Imogen Maguire, then McCoy and Redgrave both shot just wide.

Fylde weren't troubled again untilWhite shot wide on 74 minutes, then at the other end Maguire again saved well from McCoy as Fylde rang the changes and ran down the clock.

Wolves' clash with Sheffield was postponed, while Derby remain level with second-placed Fylde after a 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

The Coasters are in cup mode for the next two Sundays, starting with a League Cup visit to Durham Cestria.

Fylde: Etheridge, Taylor (Carroll 88), Forster, Fuller, Holbrooks, Hollinshead (Donoghue 71), Merrin, Redgrave, Rowe (Fryer 87), Hughes (Mortimer 71), McCoy (Bartley 88).