Fylde Women boss ready for one of season's toughest tests against Brighouse

Fylde joint-manager Kim Turner told The Gazette: “We don’t usually focus so much on the opposition but we’ve prepared really well. We’re very aware of how they play and we know that if we’re not on our game we could slip up.”

But Fylde are in fine form themselves, Emily Hollinshead scoring a hat-trick in the first 21 minutes against Sheffield FC last weekend, when the Coasters went on to win 4-1.

The Fylde Women team huddle ahead of their 4-1 win over Sheffield FC last Sunday

Turner added: “Emily has been fantastic all season but just hadn’t been able to score, then it all came together in the first half.

“The number of players scoring for us this season has been incredible. Most teams in our league rely on three or four players for their goals but we’re getting goals from everywhere.”

This Sunday’s match is Fylde’s second in succession at Kellamergh Park in Warton, which is feeling like home again after vandalism resulted in a temporary switch to Mill Farm in the early weeks of the season.

“It’s fantastic to be back home,” said Turner. “We really had an atmosphere again last weekend, with the fans and the PA system.”

Fylde gave a debut to goalkeeper Ellie Etheridge against Sheffield. Recruited from Fleetwood Wrens following an injury to Savannah Smith, Etheridge became the third keeper to feature for Fylde this season.

They began the campaign with loanee Khiara Keating, who is now back at parent club Manchester City.

Turner said: “Khiara has been on the bench in the WSL, which is amazing for a 17-year-old. She has represented England Under-19s too. Ellie has also done fantastically well for such a young girl, playing every week for Fleetwood.”