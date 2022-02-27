Fylde Women 4 West Didsbury and Chorlton 0: Coasters breeze into Lancashire Cup final

Two goals in each half sealed a contest postponed seven days because of the previous weekend’s terrible weather.

Fylde flew out of the blocks, creating a series of early chances against their Manchester visitors.

Fylde warm up for their Lancashire Cup semi-final Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Olivia Fuller shot over inside two minutes, then Sasha Rowe had a shot saved from Eve Whitaker’s free-kick.

Ellie Etheridge was soon called into action at the other end to save Taylor Gunn’s shot, though it was an otherwise quiet afternoon for the Coasters keeper.

Jenna Carroll put Fylde ahead in the sixth minute and the all-action start continued as Rowe had a shot saved on 10 minutes.

Carroll shot wide as Fylde were in a hurry to double their lead, then Melanie Bartley’s effort grazed the bar after 20 minutes.

The visitors did their utmost to deny Fylde a second as Jess Holbrook’s effort was cleared off the line and Fuller had a shot saved.

Amy Hughes had a goal ruled offside before Fylde finally made it 2-0 in the 41st minute, Fuller scoring from Danielle Young’s free-kick.

Fylde remained in control after the break without creating quite as many chances, though Young drilled a free-kick over the bar on the hour.

Amy Hughes made it three in the 68th minute as Fylde cruised towards the closing stages.

They could have scored more as substitute Emily Hollinshead saw a ferocious shot saved, then Kaya Pottinger fired wide.

Fylde lost top spot in the Women’s FA National Northern Premier Division when wins for Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers saw both clubs move two points above the Coasters.