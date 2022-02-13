Fylde Women 2 Nottingham Forest Women 1: Stoppage-time winner sends Coasters top

Emily Hollinshead had the first sight of goal for Fylde at Kellamergh Park but shot inches wide in the 10th minute.

Sasha Rowe then saw a volley blocked from Laura Merrin's free-kick in a first half of few chances which the Coasters just about shaded.

The Fylde and Forest teams shake hands before kick-off

Hannah Forster did not return for the second half, having taken a knock before the break, and was replaced by Alex Taylor.

And the home side were behind within a minute of the restart as Rachel Brown put the visitors ahead.

Fylde looked for a quick response but Faye McCoy's shot was saved by Forest keeper Emily Batty, who would enjoy an outstanding second half.

Hollinshead and Jodie Redgrave both shot wide, then McCoy fired over from Laura Merrin's corner as Fylde came closer to a leveller.

But Batty was proving tough to beat and the Forest number one saved well from Rowe and from two Merrin free-kicks just past the hour.

Batty denied Hollinshead again before another Merrin free-kick finally did the trick for Fylde, McCoy heading the set-piece home in the 66th minute.

Batty saved McCoy's free-kick as the game entered the final 10 minutes and there was drama at the other end as a post prevented Forest from regaining the lead.

Most of the chances went Fylde's way, though it looked like it wouldn't be their day as Batty saved from Jodie Redgrave, then Taylor and Olivia Fuller both missed the target as the game entered stoppage time.

But the winner came in the fourth additional minute, as a scramble followed Rowe's inswinging corner and the ball was ruled to have crossed the line.

With Wolves and Derby County not playing, Fylde were able to leapfrog both sides to go top on goal difference.

Derby are their next league opponents at Kellamergh Park in a fortnight.

Fylde; Etheridge, Forster (Taylor 45), Fuller, Carroll, Holbrook (Bartley 85), Hollinshead (Pottinger 86), Merrin (Hughes 72), Redgrave, Rowe, Fryer, McCoy; Sub not used: Young.