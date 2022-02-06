Fylde Women 0 Liverpool Feds 2: Coasters exit League Cup in quarter-final

The tie went ahead after pitch inspections and was played in blustery conditions at Kellamergh Park.

Fylde’s first chance of note came on 23 minutes, when Faye McCoy headed over the bar from Jess Holbrook’s cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde warm up at a windswept Kellamergh Park Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Emily Hollinshead twice went close with shots at the end of the half, first firing wide and then over the bar on a day she had no luck in front of goal.

Ellie Etheridge made her first significant save 10 minutes into the second half, when Paige Cole tested the Fylde keeper.

The Fylde number one was soon in the action again to deny Jennifer Rogers as the Feds came more into the game.

Hollinshead had another effort but the Feds continued to press and took the lead through Chantelle Thompson in the 65th minute.

Etheridge kept Fylde in the tie with another save from Cole.

The home side pressed for an equaliser as Jess Holbrook shot just wide and Hollinshead twice saw efforts saved by Liverpool keeper Rachel Darbyshire.

Substitute Laura Merrin was the next to test Darbyshire but time was running out for Fylde.

And the Feds sealed their victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time when the dangerous Cole scored.

The Coasters had time for one final attack but it wasn’t Hollinshead’s or Fylde’s day as her effort was cleared off the line.

FYLDE: Etheridge, Taylor, Forster, Fuller (Merrin 47), Carroll, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Rowe (Redgrave 65), Fryer, Hughes (Donoghue 46), McCoy; Subs not used: Bartley, Mortimer.

Fylde’s Megan Hunter has joined Chorley on loan.