Fylde Women 1 Wolves Women 1: Coasters come from behind to close gap at top

Jenna Carroll had a shot blocked but the first chance of note fell to Fylde after 20 minutes, when Amy Hughes' shot was well saved by Wolves keeper Shannon Turner.

Fylde continued to press forward but it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, when Anna Morphet found the net after a strong run down the left .

Fylde on the attack against Wolves Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Jess Holbrook fired narrowly wide and Faye McCoy was also shot off-target with a free-kick as Fylde looked for an equaliser before half-time.

Emily Hollinshead's curling shot was tipped over by Turner, then Fylde's appeal for handball in the area was unsuccessful as the interval arrived at 1-0.

The equaliser arrived within seconds ofthe restart as Hollinshead found the net.

Wolves' Amber Hughes struck a post in the 51st minute but Fylde looked more likely to find a winner.

Hollinshead fired over from Jenna Carroll's free-kick just past the hour.

More Fylde penalty shouts for handball were waved away before Hannah Forster fired wide from Holbrook's free-kick on 74 minutes. .

A rare Wolves opportunity saw Jade Cross force a save from Khiara Keating with six minutes remaining.

Fylde substitute Jodie Redgrave shot wide just before the game entered stoppage time, which brought more drama.

Wolves played the final moments with 10 players following a red card for Summer Holmes but two more Turner saves secured their point, one of them from a free-kick by her opposite number Keating.

The draw means Fylde remain in second place, a point above Wolves, who have played three fewer games. The Coasters have cut Derby County's lead to one point after their 1-0 defeat at fourth-placed Burnley.

Fylde: Keating, Taylor, Fryer, Forster, Fuller, Carroll, Holbrook (Redgrave 86), Hollinshead, Hughes (Merrin 74), McCoy, Rowe; Subs not used: Donoghue, Bartley, Mortimer.