Burnley Women 2 Fylde Women 2: Stoppage-time penalty rescues point for Coasters

The score was 1-1 from previous meetings of the Lancashire rivals this season, Fylde having won the league game on home turf 2-0 in August only for Burnley to take revenge by knocking them out of the Women’s FA Cup for the second season running.

Fylde welcomed back Khiara Keating in goal but the Manchester City keeper had to pick the ball out of her net in only the fifth minute, when Millie Ravening volleyed into the bottom right corner to put the Clarets in front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde warm up before kick-off at Burnley Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

The Coasters’ first effort of note came in the 25th minute, when Emily Hollinshead scooped an effort over the top.

Evie Priestley shot wide for the hosts, then Faye McCoy fired a free-kick over for Fylde and one by Sasha Rowe was held by Lauren Bracewell.

The Burnley keeper then denied Jodie Redgrave twice more to preserve her side’s lead until the interval.

Fylde pressed at the start of the second half as McCoy fired off-target and Rowe struck the crossbar.

The equaliser arrived on 50 minutes when Amy Hughes, who had only been on the pitch since the interval, netted Fylde’s 100th goal of the season.

Fylde continues to push forward for a second before the hour mark as Redgrave’s header from a Jess Holbrook cross was saved and McCoy shot just over.

The visitors introduced Jodie Mortimer and Jenna Carroll, the latter replacing the injured Alex Taylor, though it was Burnley who had the next opportunity as Elizabeth Hamer shot over.

They regained the lead 10 minutes from time, when Priestley powered home.

Redgrave fired over for Fylde before being replaced by Laura Merrin for the closing moments.

It looked like it wasn’t going to be Fylde’s night when Bracewell saved another Rowe effort as the game moved into stoppage-time.

But then McCoy held here nerve in the third added minute to convert from the spot and earn Fylde a share of the spoils.

The point was not enough to keep Fylde top of the table, Derby County moving two points clear with their 5-0 win over Stoke on the same night. Burnley have climbed to fifth.

Fylde face another crunch clash this Sunday, when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Kellamergh Park (2pm). Wolves are just a point behind Fylde after Wednesday’s 3-0 derby win over West Bromwich Albion.

Fylde: Keating, Taylor (Carroll 71), Fryer, Forster, Fuller, Holbrook (Mortimer 72), Hollinshead, Redgrave (Merrin 90), Rowe, Donoghue (Hughes 46), McCoy; Sub not used: Pottinger.