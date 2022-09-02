Fylde Women 2 Burnley Women 4: Coasters wait for first win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sasha Rowe shot wide for Fylde but the Clarets had the better of the early chances, Sarah Greenalgh's chip cleared off the line by Jenna Carroll.

And the visitors took the lead in the 20th minute, when Priestley seized on Lizzy Hamer's long clearance to take the ball round keeper Megan Hunter and score.

The passing of Fylde player Zoe Tynan six years ago was marked with a minute's applause on Wednesday Picture: AFC FYLDE

Hamer then set up Leah Embley for a shooting chance which struck the outside of the post.

But Rowe was taking the game to Burnley and had an effort saved before Amy Hughes equalised with a fine finish into the top corner in the 37th minute.

An injury to Hunter forced Fylde into a change of goalkeeper shortly before the interval.

And although Ellie Etheridge saved well from Ellie May within seconds of the restart, she couldn't prevent Burnley stretching their lead to 3-1 by the the 49th minute.

First the substitute keeper tipped Dom Cooper's lob against the crossbar only to see Priestly tap in the rebounds.

And mments later Millie Ravening hammered home a low shot from the edge of the box.

Fylde had a goal disallowed for a push just before the hour and at the other end Embley hit a post, but it wasn't until the 84th minute that the next goal was scored.

It was one that gave Fylde a lifeline as Faye McCoy headed in a free-kick at the back post.

But Priestley sealed Burnley's third straight win in the third minute of stoppage time.

Fylde have only one point from their first three games going into Sunday's match at West Bromwich Albion.