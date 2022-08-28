Nottingham Forest Women 2 Fylde Women 0: Coasters must wait for first goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde pressed hard at the Halbrooke Stadium but struggled to create chances and are still waiting for their first goal of the campaign.

Fylde's Megan Hunter was the busier keeper, saving from Lyndsey Harking after 10 minutes and then tipping Sopie Domingo's effort against the crossbar.

The better chances continued to fall Forest's way until Domingo fired them in front five minutes before the break.

A tough day for Fylde at Nottingham Forest Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory was sealed on 78 minutes, when Olivia Cook's effort bounced down off the bar and was deemed to have crossed the line. An offside flag saw a third Forest 'goal' by Yasmin Mosby ruled out.

Fylde home to kick-start their season at home to Burnley on Wednesday evening.