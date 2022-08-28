News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nottingham Forest Women 2 Fylde Women 0: Coasters must wait for first goal

A 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest has left Fylde Women with one point from their first two games of the FA Women's National Northern Premier Division season.

By Andy Moore
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:00 pm

Fylde pressed hard at the Halbrooke Stadium but struggled to create chances and are still waiting for their first goal of the campaign.

Fylde's Megan Hunter was the busier keeper, saving from Lyndsey Harking after 10 minutes and then tipping Sopie Domingo's effort against the crossbar.

The better chances continued to fall Forest's way until Domingo fired them in front five minutes before the break.

A tough day for Fylde at Nottingham Forest Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Most Popular

Victory was sealed on 78 minutes, when Olivia Cook's effort bounced down off the bar and was deemed to have crossed the line. An offside flag saw a third Forest 'goal' by Yasmin Mosby ruled out.

Fylde home to kick-start their season at home to Burnley on Wednesday evening.

FYLDE: Hunter, Fryer, Carroll, Pearson, Merrin, Forster, Holbrook, Redgrave, Hughes (Hughes 78), Smith (Binks 75), McCoy

CoastersFylde