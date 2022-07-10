Fylde coast football friendly round-up: AFC Fylde and Squires Gate draw while AFC Blackpool are beaten

Coasters’ boss James Rowe named separate XIs for the first and second halves at the Skuna Stadium.

Five trialists also appeared for Fylde, three in the opening period and two during the second half.

One of the first-half trialists shot wide before Atherton saw an effort of their own skim the woodwork at the other end.

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe (left) saw his players back in pre-season action on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

With both teams finding their feet and fitness, Fylde’s second-half line-up saw some good touches from Joe Rowley, Nick Haughton and another of the trialists.

Fylde keeper Chris Neal saw a speculative effort drift over the top of his goal, though a sliced effort went narrowly wide of the target.

At the other end, Haughton attempted to get on the scoresheet but his effort was gathered by the keeper.

Fylde are back in action on Tuesday, when they host FC Halifax Town (7.45pm).

Squires Gate also recorded a stalemate on Saturday as they drew 1-1 against Colne at the Brian Addison Stadium.

Ollie Burgess had given Gate the lead before the visitors levelled late on.

Next up for Gate is a trip to Runcorn Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Blackpool were beaten on Friday, losing 4-3 at Fulwood Amateurs.

They went in front through Jacob Gregory before Fulwood scored twice to lead at half-time.

Fulwood netted again to make it 3-1 before two Gregory corners saw a trialist score and an own goal get them on terms.