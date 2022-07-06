AFC Fylde find out their 2022/23 National League North fixture list

AFC Fylde will start the National League North campaign at Mill Farm following the publication of the 2022/23 fixture list.

By Gavin Browne
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:35 am

James Rowe’s players will begin the new season at home to Kettering Town on August 6 before consecutive away trips to Banbury United and Farsley Celtic.

It is the Coasters’ third year at National League North level after play-off semi-final defeat to Boston United last season.

This time around, they welcome Boston to Mill Farm on October 15 before making the return journey in mid-April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

James Rowe and his AFC Fylde players start the new season at home Picture: Steve McLellan

Read More

Read More
AFC Fylde defender happy to be back in pre-season training

Brackley, who finished second in the table last season, host Fylde on October 8 with the return fixture launching a busy April.

That game, along with the trip to Boston, is part of a six-match month to end the season as Fylde face a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on the last day.

Chorley are their festive double-header opponents again with the Coasters hosting the Magpies on Boxing Day before travelling to Victory Park for the reverse game on New Year’s Day.

The 2022/23 league fixtures are as follows:

August

6 Kettering Town H

13 Banbury United A

16 Farsley Celtic A

20 Scarborough Athletic H

27 Chester A

29 Southport H

September

3 AFC Telford United H

10 Curzon Ashton A

13 Kidderminster Harriers A

24 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

27 Spennymoor Town H

October

8 Brackley Town A

15 Boston United H

22 Leamington A

25 Hereford A

29 Peterborough Sports H

November

5 Kings Lynn Town A

8 Blyth Spartans H

12 Darlington A

26 Alfreton Town H

December

3 Gloucester City A

6 Buxton H

10 Kettering Town A

13 Farsley Celtic H

26 Chorley H

January

1 Chorley A

7 Banbury United H

14 Southport A

21 Scarborough Athletic A

28 Chester H

February

4 Curzon Ashton H

11 AFC Telford United A

18 Peterborough Sports A

21 Hereford H

25 Kings Lynn Town H

March

4 Blyth Spartans A

7 Buxton A

11 Darlington H

18 Alfreton Town A

25 Gloucester City H

April

1 Brackley Town H

7 Spennymoor Town A

10 Kidderminster Harriers H

15 Boston United A

22 Leamington H

29 Bradford (Park Avenue) A

AFC FyldeNational League NorthCoastersBoston UnitedBanbury United