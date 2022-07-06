AFC Fylde find out their 2022/23 National League North fixture list

James Rowe’s players will begin the new season at home to Kettering Town on August 6 before consecutive away trips to Banbury United and Farsley Celtic.
It is the Coasters’ third year at National League North level after play-off semi-final defeat to Boston United last season.
This time around, they welcome Boston to Mill Farm on October 15 before making the return journey in mid-April.
Brackley, who finished second in the table last season, host Fylde on October 8 with the return fixture launching a busy April.
That game, along with the trip to Boston, is part of a six-match month to end the season as Fylde face a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on the last day.
Chorley are their festive double-header opponents again with the Coasters hosting the Magpies on Boxing Day before travelling to Victory Park for the reverse game on New Year’s Day.
The 2022/23 league fixtures are as follows:
August
6 Kettering Town H
13 Banbury United A
16 Farsley Celtic A
20 Scarborough Athletic H
27 Chester A
29 Southport H
September
3 AFC Telford United H
10 Curzon Ashton A
13 Kidderminster Harriers A
24 Bradford (Park Avenue) H
27 Spennymoor Town H
October
8 Brackley Town A
15 Boston United H
22 Leamington A
25 Hereford A
29 Peterborough Sports H
November
5 Kings Lynn Town A
8 Blyth Spartans H
12 Darlington A
26 Alfreton Town H
December
3 Gloucester City A
6 Buxton H
10 Kettering Town A
13 Farsley Celtic H
26 Chorley H
January
1 Chorley A
7 Banbury United H
14 Southport A
21 Scarborough Athletic A
28 Chester H
February
4 Curzon Ashton H
11 AFC Telford United A
18 Peterborough Sports A
21 Hereford H
25 Kings Lynn Town H
March
4 Blyth Spartans A
7 Buxton A
11 Darlington H
18 Alfreton Town A
25 Gloucester City H
April
1 Brackley Town H
7 Spennymoor Town A
10 Kidderminster Harriers H
15 Boston United A
22 Leamington H
29 Bradford (Park Avenue) A