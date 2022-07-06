AFC Fylde find out their 2022/23 National League North fixture list

James Rowe’s players will begin the new season at home to Kettering Town on August 6 before consecutive away trips to Banbury United and Farsley Celtic.

This time around, they welcome Boston to Mill Farm on October 15 before making the return journey in mid-April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rowe and his AFC Fylde players start the new season at home Picture: Steve McLellan

Brackley, who finished second in the table last season, host Fylde on October 8 with the return fixture launching a busy April.

That game, along with the trip to Boston, is part of a six-match month to end the season as Fylde face a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on the last day.

Chorley are their festive double-header opponents again with the Coasters hosting the Magpies on Boxing Day before travelling to Victory Park for the reverse game on New Year’s Day.

The 2022/23 league fixtures are as follows:

August

6 Kettering Town H

13 Banbury United A

16 Farsley Celtic A

20 Scarborough Athletic H

27 Chester A

29 Southport H

September

3 AFC Telford United H

10 Curzon Ashton A

13 Kidderminster Harriers A

24 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

27 Spennymoor Town H

October

8 Brackley Town A

15 Boston United H

22 Leamington A

25 Hereford A

29 Peterborough Sports H

November

5 Kings Lynn Town A

8 Blyth Spartans H

12 Darlington A

26 Alfreton Town H

December

3 Gloucester City A

6 Buxton H

10 Kettering Town A

13 Farsley Celtic H

26 Chorley H

January

1 Chorley A

7 Banbury United H

14 Southport A

21 Scarborough Athletic A

28 Chester H

February

4 Curzon Ashton H

11 AFC Telford United A

18 Peterborough Sports A

21 Hereford H

25 Kings Lynn Town H

March

4 Blyth Spartans A

7 Buxton A

11 Darlington H

18 Alfreton Town A

25 Gloucester City H

April

1 Brackley Town H

7 Spennymoor Town A

10 Kidderminster Harriers H

15 Boston United A

22 Leamington H