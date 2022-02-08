Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton 16 points clear and Alliance leaders march on

Fulwood Amateurs are just a point behind Euxton after a goal in each half sealed their 2-0 win at Blackpool Wren Rovers, who have slipped to 11th. Second-bottom Poulton couldn’t build on their morale-boosting win over Hurst Green as they lost 2-1 at Burscough Richmond.

Corey Harrison scored the 63rd-minute consolation goal after Jordan Lore had done the damage with two first-half strikes for fourth-placed Burscough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Lytham and AFC Cleveleys shared 12 goals in an Alliance thriller Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Lytham Town let a 2-0 lead slip at Tempest United, where two goals in two minutes in the second half earned a draw for the hosts. Dan Stammers had put Lytham ahead inside five minutes and Gary Lowcock doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Wyre Villa were1-0 home winners over Hawcoat Park in division one, Layton Hartley’s goal settling it in the 10th minute.

Leaders Milnthorpe Corinthians were held 1-1 at Crooklands Casuals, meaning Wyre are now 11 points behind but still have five games in hand.

Three points still separate the top two in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance after leaders Highfield Social and Fleetwood FC both won, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Highfield were 3-1 winners away to the premier division’s third-placed club Mavricks, while Fleetwood reduced the goal difference deficit with a 12-1 win over Foxhall at windy Common Edge.

Armfield had a 3-2 home win over fellow division one title challengers Sencat to leapfrog them and take top spot from West Coast Sports on goal difference.

Fourth-placed Re Italiana are still in the race, three points off the pace after a 1-0 win away to FC Albion.

Unity Rangers are up to fifth, continuing their good form with a 7-3 win at FC Rangers, while Little Black Pug edged out Newton Arms 3-2.

Just one fixture was played in each of the division two competitions. 2A’s bottom club Highfield earned a 2-2 draw in an end-to-end game away to Marton Athletic Red.

And AFC Lytham climbed to third in 2B with a thrilling 7-5 win over AFC Cleveleys.