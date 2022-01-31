Fylde coast amateur football: Poulton climb off bottom and Alliance leaders hit seven

The unexpected 1-0 home win over third-placled Hurst Green came courtesy of Max Landless’ goal on the hour.

At the top of the table, Thornton Cleveleys shared the spoils 1-1 at lowly Whitehaven Amateurs, who led through Bobby Carter after 23 minutes. Dom Lawson equalised 10 minutes before the break with his 25th goal of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Alliance action between Trilanco and Freckleton Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The draw stretched Thornton’s lead to 13 points after second-placed Euxton Villa lost at Vickerstown.

Lytham Town dropped three places to seventh after a 3-1 home defeat by CMB, who were among the teams to overtake them. Ross Ainsworth netted the last-minute consolation.

Two goals by Carl Eastwood couldn’t spare Blackpool Wren Rovers a 3-2 home defeat by Slyne-with-Hest.

Eastwood gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead but they trailed 2-1 by half-time.

And Eastwood’s second on 77 minutes was no more than a consolation two minutes after the visitors scored their third.

Wyre Villa had a comfortable 3-0 home win over bottom club Crooklands Casuals to climb to third in division one.

Jude Watson and Issac Loftus scored in the space of six minutes before half-time, then Ryan Moore made it three after the break.

Freckleton’s recent progress in division two halted with a 3-0 defeat at Chipping.

The top two kept up their winning ways in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Premier division leaders Highfield Social’s game at JD Blackpool South was even and end-to-end until a JD player decided to abuse the referee for what he thought was a foul on halfway.

This cost his side dear as they were overrun in the second half and Highfield ran out 7-2 winners to maintain their three-point lead at the top.

Second-placed Fleetwood FC, who have a game in hand, kept the pressure on with a 7-1 win away to AFC Mina.

Division one leaders West Coast Sports lost 1-0 away to mid-table Little Black Pug.

That enabled third-placed Armfield to close the gap to three points, from five fewer games, with a 7-1 win over second-bottom Newton Arms.

Re Italiani are fourth and still in the title hunt after a 6-0 win over A&P Autos.

Unity Rangers are sixth after recording their third win in a row, 2-1 at fifth-placed FC Albion.

The only game in division 2A saw AFC Broadwater replace Fleetwood Gym at the top thanks to a 3-2 home win over Marton Athletic Red.

Division 2B leaders Golden Eagle edged out an improving AFC Cleveleys 2-1 but it was enough to stretch their lead to six points.

That’s because second-placed Thornton Wanderers lost 2-0 at home to Fylde Coast Football, who are four points behind them in third. Trilanco beat Freckleton 7-1