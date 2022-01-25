Fylde coast amateur football: Leaders Thornton Cleveleys held and Highfield Social bounce back in style

Thornton came from behind to lead at half-time but Jordon Coop rescued a point for the hosts, making it 2-2 five minutes from time.

The draw extended Thornton’s lead in the premier division to 12 points but second-placed Euxton Villa now have three games in hand.

Alliance action between 21st Century Windows and AFC Broadwater Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Lytham Town are up to fourth, beating Poulton 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute winner from James Sidebottom. Danny Scarlett put the home side ahead at the start of the second half only for Max Landless to equalise for Poulton just before the hour.

Lytham have overtaken Burscough Richmond, who lost to the only goal at Blackpool Wren Rovers. DJ de la Cruise scored it on 67 minutes

Freckleton beat Kendal 2-1 in division two thanks to first-half strikes by Macauley Hopkins and Samson Ogandaisi.

The only fixture of the weekend in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance premier division saw leaders Highfield Social bounce back with a 12-1 victory over AFC Mina to stretch their lead to six points, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Mina have a rebuilding process ongoing as new players bed in.

The last two unbeaten sides in division one met, and now third-placed Armfield are the last one after beating Re Italiani 3-0. Second-placed Sencat moved within a point of leaders West Coasts Sports by winning a 13-goal thriller against A&P Autos 8-5.

Newton Arms climbed off the bottom by beating Little Black Pug 1-0, while Unity Rangers jumped to sixth with a 7-3 win at Blackpool Town.

AFC Broadwater bounced back from a defeat and moved within a point of 2A leaders Fleetwood Gym thanks to a 7-2 away win over 21st Century Windows.

Clifton Rangers are a point further back in third after a 10-2 win over Highfield, while Marton Athletic overtook Belle Vue by beating them 3-1.

Division 2B has new leaders after Golden Eagle’s 5-1 win at Freckleton moved them above Thornton Wanderers on goal difference. Fylde Coast Football stay third after a 6-1 home win over AFC Cleveleys.

AFC Lytham trailed 4-1 with 15 minutes left but shocked Trilanco by winning 5-4 to replace them in fourth.