Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys stretch lead in West Lancs, Fleetwood win top-two Alliance clash

Lewis Walmsley opened the scoring for Thornton, who led 2-0 at half-time. Turton pulled one back but Lawson sealed it with two late strikes as Thornton stretched their lead to 11 points.

Lytham Town fell two places to sixth after a 4-1 defeat at Slyne-with-Hest, losing. Lytham The visitors conceded three before Tom Eastham pulled on back on 77 minutes.

Sunday Alliance action between Blackpool Town and A&P Autos Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Also losing heavily were Blackpool Wren Rovers, 5-2 at Hurst Green.

Three down after 36 minutes, Wrens pulled one back after the break through Carl Eastwood but the hosts netted twice more before John Hay’s late consolation.

Poulton’s battle of the bottom two at Southport Hesketh was postponed.

Wyre Villa remain second in division one after a 3-0 win over Croston Sports as Oliver Evans scored twice and Brett Ferguson wrapped it up just before half-time. Wyre are still 13 points behind Milnthorpe from four fewer games.

Freckleton were 5-1 home winners over second-bottom Cartmel and District in division two as Jamal John scored in each half. Macauley Hopkins’ penalty made it 2-0 at half-time, with Joe Brierley and Steven Johnson also on target.

The clash of the top two in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance did not disappoint as Fleetwood’s late winner edged out Highfield Social 2-1 and closed the gap in the premier division to three points. Fleetwood also have a game in hand.

AFC Mina leapfrogged Mavricks into fourth place by beating them 4-1. And JD Blackpool South are above both those clubs on goal difference after running riot against Foxhall 7-1.

Division One leaders West Coast Sports continued their good run with a 3-2 win at Unity Rangers. Sencat remain four points behind in second, having bounced back with a 12-2 win over FC Rangers. Blackpool Town made it back-to-back wins, overtaking A&P Autos by beating them 4-0.

FC Albion are still fifth after beating Little Black Pug 7-0 but are now level on points with third-placed Armfield.

The derby at the top of 2A saw leaders Fleetwood Gym beat AFC Broadwater 5-1.

Broadwater slipped to third, behind Spen Dyke, who needed a later winner for a 2-1 success at an improved 21st Century Windows.

Belle Vue beat Clifton Rangers 4-3 with a late penalty, having trailed 3-1 with 20 minutes to go.

Golden Eagle inflicted Thornton Wanderers’ first defeat of the season as the top two clashed in 2B. The home side’s 2-0 win moved them within three points of the leaders with a game in hand.

Third-placed Fylde Coast Football lost 5-2 at home to AFC Lytham, while Freckleton swapped places with AFC Cleveleys, beating them 5-3.