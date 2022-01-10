Fylde coast amateur football: Sunday Alliance clubs defy weather as West Coast stretch lead

West Coast Sport are four points clear at the top of division one after a convincing 9-3 win over bottom club Newton Arms.

Second-placed Sencat lost ground after losing 3-2 to Re Italiani, who were three goals up at the break. Sencat's second-half fightback wasn't enough and Re Italiani remain fourth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Alliance action between A&P Autos and Unity Rangers Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Unity Rangers climbed off the bottom with their first win of the season, beating mid-table A&P Autos 7-0. Blackpool Town are just a point behind FC Rangers after beating them 3-1.

The other three matches played were all in division 2A and the away teams all won.

Fleetwood Gym jumped to the top with a 2-1 win over Marton Athletic. Spen Dyke are up to fourth after a 4-0 win at Belle Vue and only trail Gym by three points with three games in hand.

21st Century Windows enjoyed a big 8-1 win over bottom club Highfield.

Only three games went ahead in the West Lancashire League's three senior divisions on Saturday, with all those involving Fylde coast clubs postponed.

The only premier division match played saw third-placed Fulwood Amateurs pull a point clear of Lytham Town courtesy of a goalless draw with Coppull.

Milnthorpe Corinthians moved 11 points at the top of division one with their 5-0 victory over Ulverston Rangers, while Hawcoat Park are only a point behind third-placed Wyre Villa after beating Croston Sports 2-1.