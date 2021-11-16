Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Thornton Cleveleys among the goals as Armfield make cup progress

Dom Lawson bagged a hat-trick as the hosts hit Whitehaven for eight to move them seven points clear of second-placed Euxton Villa.

Josh O’Neil (2), Adam Heaney, Matthew Wood and Reece Young also scored.

Bottom side Poulton lost 2-1 to Burscough Richmond.

Highfield Social met AFC Mina at the weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Stuart Danson cancelled out Dillon Bosque-Green’s opener for Burscough, only for Danny Huyton to score the winning goal from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time.

Lytham Town lost 1-0 at Southport Hesketh, whose goal came from Adam Mackin.

There was late drama in Division Two, as both Freckleton and league leaders Rossendale scored late in a 1-1 draw, Steven Johnson and Scott Wylie on target.

There were mixed fortunes for our sides in the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield third round, meanwhile.

Atherton Town knocked out Blackpool Wren Rovers courtesy of a 2-1 victory.

Wyre Villa eased their way through to the next round by way of a 5-1 thrashing of Carnforth Rangers.

Only one Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance team is flying the flag in the Lancashire Cup, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Armfield FC moved into the quarter-finals as they beat local side West Coast Sports 5-3.

In the Premier Division, Highfield Social and AFC Mina were the only clubs in action this weekend with leaders Highfield winning 5-3.

Re Italiani moved joint top of division one with a 2-0 win over FC Rangers.

Leaders Sencat FC were beaten 4-3 at FC Albion, while bottom club Unity Rangers lost 4-3 to Little Black Pug.

Division 2a’s top two met with AFC Broadwaters beating Fleetwood Gym 7-1.

There were also 3-2 wins for Clifton Rangers, Belle Vue FC and Marton Athletic against 21st Century Windows, Highfield FC and Spen Dyke.

As for Division 2b, Thornton Wanderers won 4-1 at AFC Lytham, Trilanco FC beat Fylde Coast Sports 3-1 and Golden Eagle beat Freckleton 8-1.