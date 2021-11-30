Fylde coast amateur football: Leaders beaten in West Lancs League, shocks in Sunday Trophy

Jack Wright scored the only goal midway through the second half as Thornton’s lead in the premier division was cut to six points thanks to Euxton Villa’s 7-0 thrashing of Southport Hesketh.

Mid-table Lytham Town edged out visitors Hurst Green 3-2 with goals from Bob Harris, Ross Ainsworth and Danny Scarlett.

Sunday Trophy action between Re Italiani and Freckleton Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Bottom club Poulton lost 2-0 at Fulwood Amateurs, where Lucas Weaver scored in each half to lift his side to fourth.

Blackpool Wren Rovers’ match at Turton was postponed, as was second-placed Wyre Villa’s visit to Ulverston Rangers in division one.

Freckleton’s upturn in division two fortunes continued with a 3-1 home victory over Carnforth Rangers.

Samson Ogandaisi’s opening goal had been cancelled out by half-time but Freck won it and climbed to ninth with second-half strikes from Sully Bishop and Dylan Agnew.

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams were in Sunday Trophy action and there were a few surprises, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Division 2A side Clifton Rangers shocked FC Rangers of division one, 4-1.

Fellow 2A club Broadwater also advanced, beating Unity Rangers 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Two more upsets saw clubs from 2B eliminate division one opponents as Golden Eagle beat A&P Autos 4-0 and Fylde Coast Sports stunned Little Black Pug, 3-1.

Alliance leaders Highfield Social avoided being victims of an upset as they ran riot to beat Blackpool Town 13-2.

Other one-sided ties saw division one leaders Sencat beat Fleetwood Gym 8-0, Re Italiani defeat Freckleton 7-0 and West Coast Sports overcome AFC Lytham 7-2.

The tie of the round was between Fleetwood FC and JD Blackpool South, who both had chances of a winner at 2-2 with both sides down to 10 men.

It was Liam Forrest who won it from the penalty spot for Fleetwood after his free-kick was handled.