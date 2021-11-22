Fylde coast amateur football: Arrowsmith spearheads Blackpool Wren Rovers win, Sunday Trophy under way

That 14th-minute goal stretched their premier division lead to nine points as closest rivals Euxton Villa were held 1-1 at Hurst Green.

Blackpool Wren Rovers are up to sixth after Jack Arrowsmith scored twice in the final 10 minutes for a 2-0 home win over Southport Hesketh.

Mauro Talmantes’ hat-trick could not save bottom club Poulton from a 4-3 defeat at CMB.

Talmantes opened the scoring, made it 2-2 on the stroke of half-time and then put the visitors ahead early in the second period.

But CMB hit back through their own halt-trick hero Charlie Scholes, who scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Lytham Town played out a goalless draw at home to Fulwood Amateurs in a mid-table meeting.

Wyre Villa had to settle for a 2-2 draw after visitors Hesketh Bank scored a late equaliser in their division one encounter.

Villa, who came from behind to lead 2-1 at half-time thanks to two own goals, remain second but are now 10 points behind leaders Milnthorpe Corinthians.

Freckleton also came from behind to win 3-1 at Galgate in division two.

Jack Williams equalised by half-time, then Reece Jones and Owen Johnrose won it for Freck in the second period.

The Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance’s own cup competition, the BFSFA Sunday Trophy, is under way and division two teams were in preliminary round action last weekend, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Golden Eagle of division 2B ran out 4-0 winners over Golden Eagle from 2A.

Another 2B team to advance to the first round at the expense of a 2A side were Trilanco, 3-1 winners over Highfield FC.

Other ties saw AFC Broadwaters overcome AFC Cleveleys 4-0, while Spen Dyke edged out Marton Athletic by the only goal.

In premier division action, JD Blackpool South and Mavricks closed the gap on the top three.

Blackpool bounced back for a 5-2 win over second-bottom Foxhall, while Mavricks beat third-placed AFC Mina 4-2.

Division One leaders Sencat responded to their first defeat with a 3-2 win at second-bottom Unity Rangers.

Second-placed Armfield remain two points behind after a 3-1 win at Blackpool Town.

Third-placed Re Italiani lost ground on the top two after a 2-2 home draw with FC Albion. West Coast Sports are behind Italiani on goal difference only after a 7-2 win at A&P Autos.