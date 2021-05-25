Fylde coast amateur football: JD Blackpool South fight back for stunning victory in exciting Sunday Alliance title race

Never-say-die Blackpool bounced back after that unsuccessful spot-kick, gained confidence, and went on to win 4-3.

That result moved them within a point of Social, with a game in hand, and enabled The Queens to reclaim top spot by a point with a 1-0 win over The Clarence.

New Philly v Highlands in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Fourth-placed Ardwick edged a close encounter with Layton, 3-2, to pull clear of them and Bloomfield Brewhouse who lost 2-1 to Phoenix Car Care. They leapfrogged Fleetwood, losers by the only goal at Albion.

The division one title race became more interesting as Foxhall and Little Black Pug closed the gap on leaders Mavricks.

Foxhall are only two points behind after beating Jacinta 4-1, with Little Black Pug a further two points back after their 8-2 win over Belle Vue.

Chekk Elec consolidated fourth place by beating Unity Rangers 3-1, while Attend-a-Lock defeated bottom club Broadwater 6-2 and No.3 overcame second-bottom Viva Galaxy 11-3.

The division two leaders weren’t in action either and the chasers kept the pressure on. Ciao Ciao cut FC Rangers’ lead to two points, albeit with two games in hand, after beating Freckleton 6-2.

West Coast Sports are three points further back in third after a 1-0 win over 21st Century Windows.

The other four games were drawn, Marton Athletic Red holding fourth-placed Fleetwood Gym 1-1, which was also the score between New Philly and Highlands.

H&A Athletic played out a 3-3 draw with Clifton Rangers, while bottom club Marshall Court shared the spoils with Highfield, 2-2.

A certain match at Wembley could take its toll on this Sunday’s fixtures.