Fylde coast amateur football: Ardwick win opens up title race in Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance

The title race blown right open by fourth-placed AFC Ardwick, who defeated premier division leaders Highfield Social by the only goal.

JD South Blackpool South couldn’t take advantage, though, as fifth-placed Broomfield Brewhouse sealed an entertaining 4-3 win over them with a 94th-minute winner.

Sunday Alliance action from Marton's victory over Attend-a-Lock Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

That enabled The Queens to climb into second place, just two points off the top with a game in hand, after winning their derby game at FC Fleetwood 4-0.

The other top-flight game saw FC Albion move within two points of Phoenix Car Care by beating them 5-2.

Mavricks extended their lead at the top of division one to four points with a 5-1 home win over third-placed Little Black Pug.

Chekk Elec are up to fourth after edging past Number 3 3-2, overtaking Unity Rangers and AFC Jacinta, who played out a 1-1 draw.

Marton FC picked up their first win since lockdown, moving a point above Attend-a-Lock by winning their midtable clash 3-1. And in the battle at the bottom, Belle Vue were 9-3 winners away to AFC Broadwater.

Unbeaten division two leaders FC Rangers responded to a rare draw with a ruthless 11-1 win over Highlands.

FC Ciao Ciao remain five points behind from a game more after their 8-1 victory over H&A Club.

Completing the series of big wins for the top three, Fleetwood Gym Seniors had a 7-0 success over 21st Century Windows.

Clifton Rangers also scored seven, beating bottom club Marshall Court 7-4 to climb to fifth.

Finally, Highfield’s win over second-bottom Freckleton lifted them three points and two places above the visitors.

