Thornton walloped visitors Vickerstown 5-1, taking a third-minute lead through Jake Mangan. The Barrow club soon equalised but Richard Wright's penalty and a Lewis Walmsley strike left the hosts in control at half-time.

They added two more in the final 10 minutes as David Cartmell's strike followed Walmsley's second.

No 10 Ale House v Unity Rangers FC in the Blackpool Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Wrens were two up after 14 minutes only to lose 3-2 at Tempest United. Rovers were sitting pretty when John Hay scored four minutes after Ryan Willetts' opener, but Tempest were level by half-time and netted the winner on 65 minutes. Wrens, who visit Pennington in the Lancashire Amateur Shield quarter-finals on Saturday, are four points behind Thornton in mid-table.

A one-sided all-Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance quarter-final in the Lancashire Sunday Trophy saw Highfield Social beat Inter Halfway House 7-0, Pepe scoring a hat-trick.

An all-Blackpool final is a possibility after Armfield FC reached the last four with a 1-0 win at AFC Preston. The only match in the Berry's Beds Premier Division saw Spen Dyke defeat Foxhall 5-0.