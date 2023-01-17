Fylde amateur football: Thornton thrive and Highfield Social win all-Alliance tie in Sunday Trophy
Both games which beat the weather in the West Lancashire League premier division involved Fylde coast clubs, with Thornton Cleveleys far happier than Blackpool Wren Rovers at having played.
Thornton walloped visitors Vickerstown 5-1, taking a third-minute lead through Jake Mangan. The Barrow club soon equalised but Richard Wright's penalty and a Lewis Walmsley strike left the hosts in control at half-time.
They added two more in the final 10 minutes as David Cartmell's strike followed Walmsley's second.
Wrens were two up after 14 minutes only to lose 3-2 at Tempest United. Rovers were sitting pretty when John Hay scored four minutes after Ryan Willetts' opener, but Tempest were level by half-time and netted the winner on 65 minutes. Wrens, who visit Pennington in the Lancashire Amateur Shield quarter-finals on Saturday, are four points behind Thornton in mid-table.
A one-sided all-Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance quarter-final in the Lancashire Sunday Trophy saw Highfield Social beat Inter Halfway House 7-0, Pepe scoring a hat-trick.
An all-Blackpool final is a possibility after Armfield FC reached the last four with a 1-0 win at AFC Preston. The only match in the Berry's Beds Premier Division saw Spen Dyke defeat Foxhall 5-0.
Unity Rangers seemed to miss their 3G pitch, losing 6-0 at No.10 Ale House. The other division one games saw 21st Century Windows climb into the top half with a 3-1 win at Marton Athletic, while AFC Cleveleys beat AFC Poulton 4-0.