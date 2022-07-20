Foxhall put best foot forward for HerGameToo

Foxhall JFC is linking up with the HerGameToo organisation and staged a match at Common Edge on Sunday, when the club’s all-girls team, Foxhall Vixens, played a mixed team of Under-8s.
As well as Holmes, Holly Dunning from Fleetwood Town Wrens went along to lend her support.
It all followed a social media post from Foxhall U8s manager Paul Worsley, who said his daughter Hallie loved playing football but sometimes needed a confidence boost playing alongside the boys in his team.
Paul said: “We were contacted by HerGameToo after my tweet. We felt it was important as a club to promote HerGameToo and their mission to end sexism in football.
“We started a first girls’ team last year and have girls playing in mixed teams in all age groups.
“Conditions were absolutely sweltering on Sunday but we bought a large crate of water bottles and bags of ice to help everyone cool down.
"Both teams were outstanding and loved every minute.
"Having pictures with Bradley and Holly capped off a great day.”
Those involved wore T-shirts bearing the #HerGameToo slogan.
HerGameToo describes itself as ‘a group of female supporters who are passionate about football and working to eradicate sexism in the football industry’.