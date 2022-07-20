Foxhall put best foot forward for HerGameToo

Foxhall JFC is linking up with the HerGameToo organisation and staged a match at Common Edge on Sunday, when the club’s all-girls team, Foxhall Vixens, played a mixed team of Under-8s.

As well as Holmes, Holly Dunning from Fleetwood Town Wrens went along to lend her support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players at the Foxhall HerGameToo match with Brad Holmes of Blackpool FC and Holly Dunning of Fleetwood Wrens (back centre)

It all followed a social media post from Foxhall U8s manager Paul Worsley, who said his daughter Hallie loved playing football but sometimes needed a confidence boost playing alongside the boys in his team.

Paul said: “We were contacted by HerGameToo after my tweet. We felt it was important as a club to promote HerGameToo and their mission to end sexism in football.

“We started a first girls’ team last year and have girls playing in mixed teams in all age groups.

“Conditions were absolutely sweltering on Sunday but we bought a large crate of water bottles and bags of ice to help everyone cool down.

"Both teams were outstanding and loved every minute.

"Having pictures with Bradley and Holly capped off a great day.”

Those involved wore T-shirts bearing the #HerGameToo slogan.