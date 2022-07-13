Ola from Fleetwood signs for Manchester United

And the nine-year-old’s rapid rise in the sport started at Fleetwood Town Juniors, when she was only six.

Proud mum Amanda takes up the story: “One day Ola asked her dad if she could try football as a hobby. She went along to Fleetwood and we soon realised she was a natural.”

Ola had a successful trial with Blackburn Rovers ahead of last season, initially joining the club on a train-only basis as she was aged eight and other girls in the group were two years older.

Ola Wileman signs for Manchester United

Ola has continued her development on the Fylde coast over the past season with Bispham Juniors and Myerscough Juniors, while also attending St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School.

Amanda added: “Last season Ola put in a lot of hard work in on the pitch and behind the scenes, including strength exercises before school and playing for a boys' team.

“It meant she was training four days a week and playing on Saturdays and Sundays. For the coming season Ola has joined St Annes Purples and FY Futsal.

“She has been an ambassador for Miss Kick (a retail business promoting girls' football) for several years, which has helped Ola gain the confidence to follow her dreams.”