Foxhall FC celebrate league and Coulton Cup double

Foxhall followed their league title triumph by lifting the Coulton Cup at Fleetwood Town FC.
The club from South Shore defeated St Annes Titans 4-1 in the cup final after a tight first half had ended 1-1.
Jack Trafford headed their opening goal from Dan Morgan's cross and Foxhall cut loose after half-time with goals by Max Wright, Tommy Gunn and a 25-yard free-kick from Stanley Fielding.
Captain Kai Riley lifted the cup to the delight of his teammates and joint-managers John Wright and Carl Riley.
John told The Gazette: “It was an 8pm kick-off, our first ever match under lights and what a way to end the season. We came out flying for the second half and everyone was outstanding.
“The season was split into two phases and we finished top of the premier division in both. There were 10 teams in our division and in the second phase we won all nine matches. This was our first league title after finishing second four times. Carl and I have done this for 10 years and this has been a fantastic season.”