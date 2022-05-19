Foxhall FC celebrate league and Coulton Cup double

Foxhall followed their league title triumph by lifting the Coulton Cup at Fleetwood Town FC.

The club from South Shore defeated St Annes Titans 4-1 in the cup final after a tight first half had ended 1-1.

Foxhall Under-14s celebrate their Coulton Cup triumph at Fleetwood Town

Jack Trafford headed their opening goal from Dan Morgan's cross and Foxhall cut loose after half-time with goals by Max Wright, Tommy Gunn and a 25-yard free-kick from Stanley Fielding.

Captain Kai Riley lifted the cup to the delight of his teammates and joint-managers John Wright and Carl Riley.

John told The Gazette: “It was an 8pm kick-off, our first ever match under lights and what a way to end the season. We came out flying for the second half and everyone was outstanding.