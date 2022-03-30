Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane wins first senior Northern Ireland cap

The winger played just over an hour for Ian Baraclough's side in the home friendly against Hungary, who won by the only goal on 55 minutes.

Baraclough made nine changes to the side which had won 3-1 in Luxembourg on Friday, when Lane was an unused substitute.

Paddy Lane on the ball for Northern Ireland against Hungary at Windsor Park

It has been a brilliant breakthrough season for Lane, who signed from non-league Hyde United last summer and only turned 21 last month.

He has made 33 appearances for Fleetwood in 2021/22, scoring five times. He had previously won six caps for Northern Ireland Under-21s.

The Under-21s were beaten 5-0 by France on Monday, when Fleetwood midfielder Barry Baggley came on as a late substitute.

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery came off the bench in Belfast last night, when another Northern Ireland substitute against the Hungarians was the former Fleetwood, Blackpool and AFC Fylde forward Dion Charles. The Bolton Wanderers player had a late chance to equalise in what was a low-key match, though an unforgettable night for Lane.

Fleetwood hope to have Lane back in their side on Saturday, when their League One relegation battle continues away to bottom club Crewe Alexandra after a two-week break.