Fleetwood Town fully focused on League One survival says goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara

Fleetwood return to action this weekend against Crewe Alexandra and are currently a point above the relegation zone.

Bottom club Crewe are in the thick of the fight to stay up and this presents a good opportunity for Fleetwood to get some points on the board.

Winning points is Town’s main concern, of course, but they must also juggle their personnel issues as their season continues to be ravaged by injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara at Highbury.

Despite being winless in their last 13 games, the Cod Army’s keeper is confident they can do the business and ensure survival.

There has been time for a bit of a reset for the players over the last couple of weeks but they’re fully aware of the task that is ahead of them.

O’Hara said: “We're incredibly focused. We know our league position, we know what we need to do.

"We're looking forward to it and we're all working together and pulling in the same direction which I think is really important.

"We need to be ready for this last run in, both mentally and physically. We look forward to coming back.

“You can see the belief in the squad that we're going to stay up and that is because we know how good we are.

"Our performances haven't warranted the results that we've been getting in recent weeks but I feel that it will change.

"We have a deep-rooted belief in the squad that it will change and hopefully that will start to show once we're back playing.”