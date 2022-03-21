The shutout was their first since mid-January, when they followed up a clean sheet in the reverse game at Doncaster with victory against leaders Rotherham United.

There was a sense of optimism at Highbury after that result but, two months on, the club is now desperately trying to retain League One status.

Fleetwood have failed to win any of the 13 games since, in which time they have conceded 24 goals and picked up only six points to leave them precariously placed just above the dreaded drop zone.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey

“We’ve not kept a clean sheet in a while so it’s pleasing in that sense,” admitted the Scot.

“When you don’t win games of football you have to make sure you don’t lose and that’s what we’ve done.

“It’s a point and we try to take the positives out of the game.

“Doncaster had a couple of corners at the end and I was thinking ‘is it going to be the same again?’ (after their recent late defeats).

“Credit to the lads, they’ve seen it through and got a point at the end but I’m disappointed not to get three at the same time.”

Town’s next game is a week on Saturday when they travel to rock-bottom Crewe Alexandra in another crunch clash at the foot of League One.