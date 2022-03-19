The 21-year-old has represented the U21s but will be in the senior setup for the first time for the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Lane has been a standout on the Fylde coast this season but his international bow was not on his mind, instead his focus was on improving Fleetwood’s fortunes.

He said: “It was mind-blowing. When I got the call I was in the gym and I couldn't hear who it was, I had to go out to hear who it was and it was the gaffer (Baraclough).

"I've worked hard and there had been a couple of rumours but I hadn't thought much of it, then he called me and I was shocked.

"I can't tell you how many times I said thank you over the phone, I'm just looking forward to it now, I'm buzzing for it.

"Everything that I've been focusing on in the past weeks has been club football and that is just an extra that has come with it.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the club, the staff and the players. It's not just me who has achieved it.

"I knew I believe in myself and I had the right people around me that believes in me. I landed on my feet with Fleetwood, it was the right move for me and when I came here I just wanted to take the opportunity and repay the faith they'd shown in me.

"They took a chance on a lad who, at the time, was working in Sainsbury's."

There is a crucial League One match first for Lane, as Fleetwood host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, 3pm.

It is another opportunity for the Cod Army to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone and one of the sides in the bottom four.

Lane has simple expectations for the game this weekend.

"Three points,” he said. "Simple as that. It doesn’t really matter about Doncaster, want the three points. We know it will be a scrap but we will be right up for it.”