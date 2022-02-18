Fleetwood Town's Portsmouth loanee vows to help Cod Army climb the table

Town, who sit 19th in League One and only two points clear of the drop zone, meet another side in need of victory tomorrow in Lincoln City.

The visitors to Highbury sit two places and three points above Stephen Crainey’s players, nine months on from play-off final defeat to Blackpool.

While Johnson’s season-long loan from Portsmouth has seen him featuring for a team at the wrong end of the table, the 25-year-old has found the regular football he had sought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Johnson has played 30 games so far while on loan from Portsmouth Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “That’s what I came here to do, to play games and to have an opportunity to play games.

“I just want to concentrate on doing everything I can to help the team – listening to the manager, Baz (Barry Nicholson, coach) and the other staff for what they want from me to help the team.

“Playing games and winning games are the most important thing and I’ll do whatever I can – and hopefully chip in with a few more goals – to make sure we win some games and make sure we’re clear of the bottom teams.”

Having moved to Highbury in the aftermath of Brad Halliday’s season-ending ACL injury, Johnson has been an effective performer at both ends of the pitch.

Thirty appearances this season have yielded four goals, the most recent being last month’s injury-time leveller against Plymouth Argyle.

“I feel I’m a danger from set plays,” he said.

“I feel like I have the opportunity to score, whether that’s first contact or second contact.

“That’s always been my game, getting forward and providing assists and chances, but I’ve always been the one who stays back and tries to clear up any counter-attacks – but I feel I’m a threat and hopefully I can chip in with a few more goals.”