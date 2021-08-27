Fleetwood Town confirm signing of Callum Johnson on season long loan deal from Portsmouth

The right back comes in to replace Brad Halliday who was recently ruled out for the season with a knee inury.

Johnson is familiar with the North West, having made over 100 appearances for Accrington Stanley winning League Two with the Reds, prior to his move to Fratton Park.

He was also linked with moves to the Championship before moving south, where he was a regular last season playing 41 times.

Callum Johnson in action for Portsmouth last season.