Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane isn't looking back yet with Northern Ireland duty in full swing

Town may have struggled in League One but it was a campaign in which Lane – who had previously been in non-league, studying for a degree – broke into the Highbury first team, made his international debut for Northern Ireland and was named as the division’s young player of the season.

The 21-year-old is back on international duty with Northern Ireland, who face four UEFA Nations League games in 11 days, the first at home to Greece tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Lane during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Oxford United at Highbury Stadium.

“I got into the team and one thing led to another, and I was starting every week,” Lane told the BBC.

“It was surreal in the moment and it will be good to look back on, but I don’t really want to look back at the minute – I just want to keep going with tunnel vision.

“With the season that we had, Fleetwood stayed up which was superb for us.

“The young player of the season award last year, with the international call-up as well, it was surreal but I want to make sure I get better in the future.