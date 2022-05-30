Scott Brown knows Fleetwood Town new man Shaun Rooney well

Shaun Rooney is first the man in during the new era at Highbury, signing on a free transfer from St Johnstone. The 26-year-old signs a two-year-deal and was wanted by fellow Scottish side Kilmarnock but instead opted to progress his career in England.

It is no surprise that the new Town head coach dipped into the Scottish market, having spent his whole career in his home country.

“As a player and as a manager I know Shaun really well and know what he can bring to Fleetwood Town,” Brown told the Fleetwood website.

New Fleetwood Town signing Shaun Rooney. Credit: FTFC.

“I’ve played against him many times and know he’s a real winner who has determination and will put his body on the line for the team.

“He will bring us a lot of quality defensively and going forward as well. Shaun can play in a few different positions and he’s a great addition to the squad.

“From my point of view to have my first signing a player who I know so well is a big plus for me. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

For Rooney, it is a return to English football having spent a season in the National League with York City in the 2016/17 season, a bitter sweet season that saw them relegated for the second time in two seasons, but also winning the FA Trophy.

His last contribution at McDiarmid Park was to score in their relegation play-off, with Callum Davidson’s side romping to victory with thanks to Rooney’s deft chip.

He also scored in both cup finals as the Saints swept the Scottish cups in 2020/21.

Rooney said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at St Johnstone. They have been the happiest and most successful of my career.

"The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me. The pleasure it gave the St Johnstone supporters was an absolute privilege and an honour for me.