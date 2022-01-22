Fleetwood Town's new boys have helped Highbury head coach's balancing act

The Fleetwood boss feels he now has options to make changes at the back without weakening his side, just as he has further up the pitch.

Loanee Jules started last week’s win over Rotherham United, with fellow debutant Nsiala coming off the bench.

Crainey said: “The new players have all settled and fitted in really well, and they have all made a big contribution.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Ellis (Harrison) got a goal on his debut and really impacted the group, which is very pleasing.

“Big Toto made a difference coming on at half-time and getting on the end of a set-play to set up the goal, and Zak did really well on his debut too. They have all been excellent in training and the group have made them feel really welcome.

“I feel we have goals in the team and a good balance in the frontline, with good service for the frontline.

“We have a better balance now and more competition for places in the backline. When we make changes we can make like-for-like replacements and retain the same energy in the team.

“The games are coming thick and fast. We have a three-game week coming up, which will test the squad, and everyone has to be ready to be utilised.”

Those three games start this afternoon at Charlton Athletic, who avoided a fourth straight league defeat with a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham Town.

Crainey added: “Charlton are a good side, with a big support and a big stadium, but we go there in good form, very confident and looking forward to the challenge.

“Hopefully we can stop them and impose our own game plan on them. We have a young group playing really well and we want to play the same game, whatever size the stadium.

“We have two clean sheets and six points from the last two games, so now let’s try to make it nine points from three but it’s a difficult game.”