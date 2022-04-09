Fleetwood Town's Alex Cairns encourages his side to be the best versions of themselves in League One clash with Accrington Stanley

Town welcome Stanley to Highbury in the hope of extending the one-point gap between themselves and the League One relegation places. Morecambe have closed that gap after picking up maximum points from their last two games.

Accrington have managed just two points from nine away games since their last win on the road in November, but Cairns won’t take them lightly.

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

He said: “Every team that we come up against is going to be a threat. Accrington are a good side no matter what team they're playing or what they're doing.

"They've been in this division and comfortable in this division for a long period of time.

"We know they can be a threat but we're just going to be the best version of ourselves. Whatever happens at the weekend happens

"We know we're fighting for three points and we're going to do our best to get them.”

Fleetwood have been bolstered by some experienced heads of late but that has not been the case for most of this season. Plenty of minutes have gone the way of Town’s young players and they have had to do plenty of learning on the job.

Cairns, 29, has recently reclaimed the keeper’s jersey from Kieran O’Hara and says this season will only stand the young players in good stead.

“I can only speak from my own experience – I didn't start playing consistently until I came to Fleetwood,” he started. I was 23 when that happened – a lot of these lads are 18. You will get no better value or experience than the position we are in right now.

"You get to see the scrap at the bottom end. Hopefully next season we're fighting at the top end and they get to see that. It can be the best experience they'll ever get in their lives.

"They will gain life skills and people skills, with how people react from certain situations and knowing what people need.