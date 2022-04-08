Fleetwood Town goalkeeper's fight for a starting spot

The goalkeeper is no stranger to having to fight for his place, having lost it most famously under Joey Barton where he was also stripped of his no.1.

Of late, head coach Stephen Crainey had opted for Kieran O’Hara, who kept a clean sheet agaisnt Doncaster Rovers, but Cairns is not back with the gloves.

Fleetwood’s record EFL appearance maker took the disappointment in his stride and resolved to be back on the pitch so he could help his teammates.

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

He said: "Like any player, I was disappointed. I felt I had a lot to offer the group but the manager made a decision wanting to change the results.

"I completely understand that with the position we are in and with us conceding goals.

"But for me it was about getting back on the training pitch and doing what I do to get back in and help the team out.

"That's all I could do and that's all that I ever do. I think he had a look in training and saw that I was fighting to get back in, it's up to the gaffer, he makes the decision and it's up to me to perform.

"I feel like I've done my job since I've come back in, I still want a clean sheet but that will come.

"It's what I'm there to do, it's my role in the team, to keep the ball out of the net to the best of my ability. I'll be doing that from now until the end of the season.”

Fleetwood are two pointsd above the drop as it stands, with Accrington Stanley coming to Highbury on Saturday in League One, 3pm.

“We need to focus on ourselves and the games that we have coming up and it's not about where they are in the league, it's about what we can do to those teams to be the best,” Carins continued.

"For instance, if we were to win every game it would put us well away from the relegation zone and we don't want to be anywhere near that scrap.