Fleetwood Town sign Portsmouth striker as youngsters head out on loan

The 27-year-old former Wales Under-21 international has moved to Highbury for an undisclosed fee.

He has played more than 300 games in a career which has seen him figure for Bristol Rovers, Hartlepool United and Ipswich Town before joining Pompey in 2019.

Ellis Harrison's arrival was announced on Saturday lunchtime Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Harrison’s arrival was announced just after the Cod Army revealed loan moves for two of their younger players.

Connor Eastham and Harry Clarke have joined North West Counties Football League club AFC Blackpool on work experience loans.