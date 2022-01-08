Fleetwood Town midfielder reaping the reward of regular football

The Fleetwood Town midfielder has cemented a regular place in the first team, having joined the club in 2017 before spending last season on loan at Barrow AFC.

Having failed to find the net by the end of November, the 25-year-old scored four goals in a week at the start of last month.

Goals are something Biggins is looking to add to his game more regularly as he seeks to improve on his performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “It’s the first season where I have played the majority of games.

“I’ve only missed a couple, it’s helped me out massively playing week after week and correcting mistakes, building as a player and a person.

“I’ve been here a while now, so I actually look at myself as one of the more experienced ones now.

“We’ve got a young side. It’s everyone’s dream to be a first team player playing on a Saturday and a Tuesday.

“I’ve always said that I want to add goals to my game, and I always knew I was capable, but I didn’t think it would take as long as it did this season.

“All of the goals came at once. It was all about patience.

“I’ve been in some good positions in the past and not put them away – then the goals all seemed to come at once in a crazy week that I had.

“Hopefully there are more goals out there for me to add before the end of the season.

“I just wanted to get the first one out of the way, it settles you down.”

Town are back in League One action today when they travel to Doncaster Rovers (3pm).

The importance of the fixture is not lost on Biggins with the home side bottom of the table after losing at Morecambe last weekend – but only six points behind Town.

He said: “We know it’s a big game, they are down there like ourselves but we go into every game with the same mentality.

“It is just another game to win. Every game is an opportunity.

“You look at the league and everyone beats everyone. You could be playing one of the so-called big teams at home and you can turn them over.

“We have done so far this season. We went to Rotherham United and won where people might not have expected us to.

“We played Shrewsbury Town 10 days ago and lost where we might have fancied ourselves to win that one.

“We just have to keep positive and keep our concentration going into every game, they are all an opportunity to get the three points needed.”