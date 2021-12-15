Harrison Biggins' Fleetwood goal-spree no surprise for Stephen Crainey

The midfielder has scored four goals in Town’s last three games, helping the club to back-to-back wins which lifted them out of the League One relegation zone.

The 25-year-old’s only previous goal for the club was in September 2018 but Stephen Crainey insists he saw Biggins as a goal threat on assuming the role of interim head coach three weeks ago.

The prolific Harrison Biggins (right) celebrates his latest Fleetwood goal against Gillingham

Crainey said: “Harrison brings good energy to that midfield slot and we’ve told him to get in there when we’re in possession of the ball and try to get some goals.

“He’s got the legs and the energy to do it and that’s why we are trying to utilise him in that way (further forward). He’s been doing that really, really well and hopefully he can continue.”

Biggins’ goals could be even more useful for Town if injury sidelines Callum Morton.

The forward was forced off with a hamstring problem in Saturday’s victory over Gillingham and Crainey was waiting to learn the extend of any damage.

Another successful change under Crainey has been the pairing of Conor McLaughlin with Tom Clarke at the heart of defence. The caretaker boss added: “They have been excellent and guiding the younger lads in front of them by speaking to them in the passages of play.

“It’s a real team effort and squad effort, and that’s what we maintain day in, day out – that we’re all in it together. It’s not just the starting XI.”

Crainey looks forward to welcoming injured players back, but Town’s shortage of bodies has enabled more of his under-23 group to make the step up alongside their boss.

The young players stepping up to the plate are doing the club proud and nobody takes greater satisfaction than chairman Andy Pilley.

He told the club website: “It gives me enormous pride as owner to see so many exciting, hugely talented young players representing Fleetwood at first-team level.

“We had seven academy players involved on Tuesday night (against Bolton Wanderers) and five on Saturday (against Gillingham), which is extraordinary.

“Twelve have featured throughout the season and that should be proof to any young player that a pathway through to the first team is readily available at Fleetwood. We’re not just talking the talk – we are demonstrating it if you are good enough.

“These exceptional facilities will make you better but, most importantly, you can show us how good you are and you can create yourself a career.”

“The figures speak for themselves. For 12 players to be involved in the EFL at first-team level this season is outstanding.

“It’s a great accolade to Simon Wiles, Stephen Crainey, Baz Nicholson, and everyone who is involved at that level, it really is. That is the future of this football club really.

“We must create stars of the future and I’m supremely proud of what’s happened so far.