Fleetwood Town sign highly-rated midfielder Harvey Macadam

Town have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the 20-year-old on a two-and-a-half-year deal, reporting that a host of EFL clubs were also interested.

A former Blackpool triallist and youth scholar at AFC Fylde, Macadam joined Northern Premier League club Ashton from Nelson in February 2020.

New Fleetwood Town signing Harvey Macadam

An ever-present this season, the central midfielder has played in 20 NPL premier division games and five cup-ties.

The deal sees Fleetwood teenager Ben Thompson move to Ashton on loan, initially for a month.

The academy graduate, 19, signed his first professional contract last April and made his full senior debut in Town’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Barrow in October.

Now 6ft 4ins, Macadam has switched to a central role after starting his career as a right winger or right-back.

Fleetwood announced the Macadam deal two days after extending the contracts of Academy products Sam Bird and Dylan Boyle.