Fleetwood Town sign AFC Blackpool teenager Kyle White

The 17-year-old has agreed a short-term contract which runs until June, with the club holding the option of a further year.

White has started two games and scored three goals for North West Counties League club AFC this season.

Kyle White has moved up the Fylde coast from AFC Blackpool

Born in Darlington, the wide midfielder previously played for AFC Darwen.

The move continues Fleetwood’s commitment to developing young players.

Another promising midfielder, Harvey Macadam, arrived from Northern Premier League club Ashton United on Sunday.

And last week Town extended the contracts of academy graduates Sam Bird and Dylan Boyle to cover next season.