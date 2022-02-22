Fleetwood Town postpone Sheffield Wednesday match after section of roof blows off in storm

It is the second postponement in four days at Highbury, after Saturday’s League One clash with Lincoln City fell foul of the weather.

The deteriorating condition of the pitch at Highbury, has come under fire in recent times.

After Saturday's snow, Fleetwood Town have been forced to call off another game due to storm damage to the Parkside Stand roof

And Saturday morning’s snow, which followed heavy rain late last week, made the Imps game unplayable.

Although the pitch remained in poor condition yesterday, it was instead the stadium itself that caused the postponement of tonight’s Owls clash.

Staff arrived yesterday to discover that a strip of the Parkside Stand roof had been ripped off overnight.

One section had been blown off completely, while another was loose. And it was that loose section which caused the greatest concern for public safety as the continuing high winds prevented engineers accessing the roof to repair the damage .

Town shut the club shop and ticket office yesterday, and cordoned off the whole area in the interests of safety.

Thankfully, Fleetwood are not scheduled to play at home again until a week on Saturday, when Ipswich Town visit. The Cod Army are due to play away twice before then, at Portsmouth on Saturday and Wigan Athletic next Tuesday.

Fleetwood are two points and two places above the drop zone but all their relegation rivals are set to be in action this evening.