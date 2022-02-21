Fleetwood postpone Sheffield Wednesday match because of storm damage
Storm damage to Highbury Stadium has resulted in Tuesday's home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday being postponed.
The club confirmed on Monday morning that the decision had been taken following damage overnight.
A club statement reads: "The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours have caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand."
This is Town's second successive League One fixture to be called off, after snow on Saturday morning put paid to that day's home game against Lincoln City.
New dates for both games are yet to be confirmed. Tuesday's game was to have been the first of three successive midweek fixtures for Fleetwood.
Town have played fewer fixtures than every other club in the lower half of the table bar Lincoln. And they are set to have more catching up to do, with a full programme of games scheduled for League One on Tuesday, weather permitting.
