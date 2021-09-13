Fleetwood Town players earn Simon Grayson's praise for Rotherham United victory

The Cod Army trailed 2-1 at the break, but responded in fine fashion with three goals to complete a remarkable turnaround in the second half.

Grayson was especially pleased with his team’s second-half display, which saw them make it four games unbeaten.

“I’m immensely pleased because it’s not been an easy period of time for us this week,” he reflected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town celebrate Danny Andrew's goal at Rotherham United Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Harrison Holgate and Anthony Pilkington were both playing and dropped out of training at the last minute.

“We had a game plan for what we were going to do, players came back into the team that weren’t going to play – which shows you they’ve got the right attitude – and we played well in the first half.

“We knew we were going to get tested with long balls and we’d have to defend our 18-yard box, which is something we worked on.

“We were just disappointed that we went in (to half-time) 2-1 down.

“However, what we didn’t do was feel sorry for ourselves, instead we dug in.

“We knew we’d get opportunities – and I thought our front players, midfielders and everybody to a man was fantastic.”

Callum Morton gave the visitors a 24th minute lead before Michael Smith’s header and Kieran Sadlier’s penalty – after Chiedozie Ogbene had been fouled by Callum Camps – left the visitors with work to do.

Ged Garner rifled between keeper Viktor Johansson’s legs before Danny Andrew curled a fine free-kick into the top corner.

Camps then made up for his earlier penalty mistake by drilling home with 21 minutes left.

“Whatever they threw at us, we defended with our lives, and I thought we looked a constant threat every time we got the ball as well,” Grayson said.

“Even in the first four games we lost at the start of the season, we played good football.

“We didn’t get the breaks against strong teams, but a result like this can reiterate to everybody that what we’re doing in training is right and what we’re doing in the matchday situation is right.

“The players have got big belief, confidence and spirit amongst themselves.

“I can’t fault any of the players, it’s a very difficult place to come. You’re tested every second and every minute of the game – and we got our rewards.”