Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley gives update on pitch renovations and dome to upgrade academy status

Club owner Andy Pilley is also looking at matters off the field as well as the topic of the playing surface at Highbury.

The pitch came in for much criticism during the 2021-22 season but Pilley pledges that it will be “unrecognisable” for the campaign ahead.

Work has begun on the Highbury pitch Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC

Work on an indoor dome is also expected to start soon at Poolfoot Farm, which will allow the club to have a category one academy.

Speaking to The Gazette, Pilley said: “There is a lot of money being spent on the pitch.

"That will be reseeded and it will be unrecognisable from what it is now.

“I want everything to be as tidy and smart as it can be. It's a reflection of what our standards are and what we are as a football club.

“We have the planning permission for the dome at Poolfoot. That is something that I expect to start within the next few months.

“My primary business is an energy business and we’ve ridden our way through difficult times.

“It has not been easy with the situation in Ukraine, which has seen a huge spike in the gas prices.

“I have to be responsible – I cannot be that reckless business owner.

“I want all of these new things at my football club but I have to do it in a controlled manner.