Fleetwood Town move an easy decision for former Preston North End defender

Josh Earl admitted his move to Fleetwood Town was an easy decision to make.

By Gavin Browne
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 6:00 am

The defender made the switch to Highbury at the start of the week, agreeing an initial two-year contract after his deal at Preston North End was terminated by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old is the latest addition to Scott Brown’s squad as he prepares for his first role in management.

Callum Morton, Brendan Wiredu, Jay Lynch, Josh Vela and Shaun Rooney had previously joined the club as the Cod Army look to improve on last season’s 20th position in League One.

Josh Earl swapped Preston North End for Fleetwood Town at the start of this week

Earl said: “It feels amazing to be here, and as soon as I knew the club were interested, it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I am a local lad, based in the North West, and the fact the new manager (Scott Brown) has the ambitions he has, so I am really looking forward to going.

“Staying local will make a massive difference. Keeping close to friends and family makes the whole transition to a new club much easier, and from what I know already, it’s a great club to be at.

“The two-year deal makes a massive difference and takes some weight off my shoulders.

“With the long contract, it was more appealing to again stay local and be at a club that has ambitions.

"Playing under a manager who has been there and done that as a player is very appealing and, with the other signings that the club has made this summer, I am now looking forward to seeing them all in training.”

