Fleetwood Town loanee admits moving from Portsmouth was an easy decision

The full-back was drafted in to plug the gap caused by summer signing Brad Halliday facing a lengthy absence after picking up a knee injury.

Johnson, who is on loan from Portsmouth, was a regular at Fratton Park last season and made more than 40 appearances.

When it became clear to the 24-year-old that his game time would be limited this season, he was keen to grab a chance of regular football.

Fleetwood Town loan defender Callum Johnson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Johnson admitted: “It was a bit of a strange situation at Portsmouth.

“I won’t get into the ins and outs but the move happened quite quickly.

“I knew that I wanted to play games and come here.

“I was on the bench against Fleetwood in the first game of the season and saw that they had some great players.

“They were unlucky not to get anything from that game.

“I knew a few of the lads here and the manager is experienced.

“It was a no-brainer for me to want to come here and have the opportunity at least to play games. It was an easy decision.”

Johnson is enjoying working under Highbury head coach Simon Grayson so far.

He feels the experience and knowledge that Grayson brings immediately stands out.

Johnson said: “He’s a manager that has got a lot of experience which I’m used to because I had John Coleman for three years at Accrington, then Kenny Jackett for the majority of last season.

“It stands out so much when you’ve got a manager with experience.

“They’ve been there and done it, and you listen and learn from them.

“The gaffer here played full-back as well which is good, any advice is good advice.

“I’ll always listen and learn, you can always learn no matter how many games you’ve played or how old you are.”