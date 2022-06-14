Fleetwood Town keeper Jay Lynch finds new boss Scott Brown impressive and not so ‘scary’

The 29-year-old has moved to Highbury after three seasons with Rochdale and first impressions of his new boss are highly favourable.

Speaking of Brown, Lynch told the club website: “The feeling of being wanted was massive in me deciding to join the club as the manager gave me a phone call and was completely honest with me.

Jay Lynch in action for AFC Fylde in 2018

“What he said aligned with what I was thinking and I was on board with him from the start. I couldn’t wait to get everything over the line from that point.

“He’s a great character by the sounds of it. I spoke to a few people who know him and they all spoke highly of him.

“If you look at his on-the-pitch antics, he comes across quite scary, but when we had a chat he was calm and very knowledgeable, so I can’t wait to meet him face to face on the first day back in training and get to work.”

And another of Brown's first signings is a familiar face to Lynch.

He added: “ I know Josh Vela from my time at Bolton (Lynch's first club as a professional), so that will help as I can latch on to him straight away.

“He’s a great character and if the manager is looking to bring in players like that, I think we’ll have a good season.

“I know him both on and off the pitch very well, We’ll settle in with the good core of players already in the dressing room.”

This coastline is also well-known to Lynch from his two seasons with AFC Fylde and featured in a National League play-off final before the move Rochdale.

“I know that it gets windy around here, that’s for sure,” he said.

“AFC Fylde which was a step up as I was able to test myself in the Conference and I feel that the side did well during my time there.