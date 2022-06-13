Fleetwood sign former Rochdale and AFC Fylde keeper Jay Lynch

Fleetwood Town have signed the former AFC Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch, who has spent the last three seasons with Rochdale.

By Andy Moore
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:31 pm
New Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Jay Lynch Picture: Fleetwood Town FC
The 29-year-old has moved to Highbury on a two-year deal and provides competition for number one Alex Cairns following the release of Kieran O'Hara at the end of last season.

A former Manchester United youth player, Lynch started his professional career with Bolton Wanderers and had a brief stint at Accrington Stanley before spending three seasons with hometown club Salford City, helping the then non-league outfit to two promotions.

He then made 88 appearances over two seasons at Fylde (2017-19), where he was named National League goalkeeper of the year and almost helped the Coasters into the EFL – they lost out to his former club Salford in the play-off final at Wembley.

He had since played 63 times for Dale, 25 of those in League One and a further 25 last season in League Two.

Lynch becomes new Fleetwood boss Scott Brown’s third signing, following defender Shaun Rooney and midfielder Josh Vela.

