Fleetwood sign former Rochdale and AFC Fylde keeper Jay Lynch

The 29-year-old has moved to Highbury on a two-year deal and provides competition for number one Alex Cairns following the release of Kieran O'Hara at the end of last season.
A former Manchester United youth player, Lynch started his professional career with Bolton Wanderers and had a brief stint at Accrington Stanley before spending three seasons with hometown club Salford City, helping the then non-league outfit to two promotions.
He then made 88 appearances over two seasons at Fylde (2017-19), where he was named National League goalkeeper of the year and almost helped the Coasters into the EFL – they lost out to his former club Salford in the play-off final at Wembley.
He had since played 63 times for Dale, 25 of those in League One and a further 25 last season in League Two.
Lynch becomes new Fleetwood boss Scott Brown’s third signing, following defender Shaun Rooney and midfielder Josh Vela.