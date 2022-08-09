Fleetwood Town head coach's message ahead of Wigan Athletic cup tie

Town welcome the Latics to Highbury (7.45pm) after their first win of the season against Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

Facing a Pilgrims team backed to perform well this season, Town battled back after falling behind and gave Brown his first three points as head coach.

Tonight’s visitors arrive after picking up a weekend point at Norwich City, their second draw in as many matches this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Garner scores Fleetwood Town's winning goal on Saturday Picture: Adam Gee

“We managed to watch most of the game beforehand so we know what we’re expecting from Wigan,” Brown said.

“They’re going to be strong, they’re going to be direct, they’re going to be physical as well and they have got a lot of energy in the middle of the park, so we need to make sure we match that quality.

“I think, especially at home, if we can start with the same tempo and the same urgency (as against Plymouth), we’ve got a right good chance – but that’s depending if the lads want to work hard and want to do that for themselves.”

At the same time, Brown acknowledged there may be one or two changes to his starting line-up.

“We’ll take that day by day,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of lads injured that are coming back and playing 75, 80 minutes, so we might have to rest one or two.